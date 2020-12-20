TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 20th

The Hoosier Daily: December 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Regardless of stars, Indiana develops players
Hoosiers use second half surge in 68-60 win over Butler
WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis, Franklin react to win over Butler
Postgame Reaction: Brian Evans and Todd Leary join ISB
Second half defensive adjustments lift IU to win
Armaan Franklin settling into crucial role as breakout season continues
Tweets of the Day
Our Indiana! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/JFlJvN6xHk— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 19, 2020
Showing out in his city. 👌 pic.twitter.com/zg5igWzsTX— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 19, 2020
The @bigten Coach of the Year is here! 🙌— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020
Head Coach @CoachAllenIU joins #BigNoonKickoff to reflect on @IndianaFootball's season pic.twitter.com/e1BHXCqI61
'Tis the 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣 season. https://t.co/AIHoWaWQoj pic.twitter.com/J3ijxBIoVU— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 19, 2020
Highlights are here. 📼 pic.twitter.com/GXEoXCrdcD— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 19, 2020
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 20, 2020
🏀 Cody Zeller @CodyZeller (#Hornets): 13 pts (5-8 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT), 4 rebs
🏀 Thomas Bryant @nolimittb31 (#Wizards): 22 pts (3-6 3FG, 5-5 FT), 7 rebs
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 7 pts
Indiana signee Logan Duncomb continues his stellar senior season. Had 24 points (9/11 FG) and 11 rebounds in a 71-58 win tonight. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) December 19, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: Armaan Franklin may be most improved player in the country. And that makes IU dangerous.-- Indy Star
After ugly first half, IU fixed itself in real time. And that's encouraging for Hoosiers.-- Indy Star
IU LOCKS DOWN ON BUTLER IN 68-60 WIN IN CROSSROADS CLASSIC-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Indiana 68, Butler 60-- Crimson Quarry
Big Ten Play Opens On Sunday For Indiana Women’s Basketball Against Nebraska-- IU Athletics
Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Butler-- IU Athletics
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Butler-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
