 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 20th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-20 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 20th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Regardless of stars, Indiana develops players

Hoosiers use second half surge in 68-60 win over Butler

WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis, Franklin react to win over Butler

Postgame Reaction: Brian Evans and Todd Leary join ISB

Second half defensive adjustments lift IU to win

Armaan Franklin settling into crucial role as breakout season continues

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Doyel: Armaan Franklin may be most improved player in the country. And that makes IU dangerous.-- Indy Star

After ugly first half, IU fixed itself in real time. And that's encouraging for Hoosiers.-- Indy Star

IU LOCKS DOWN ON BUTLER IN 68-60 WIN IN CROSSROADS CLASSIC-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Indiana 68, Butler 60-- Crimson Quarry

Big Ten Play Opens On Sunday For Indiana Women’s Basketball Against Nebraska-- IU Athletics

Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Butler-- IU Athletics

Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Butler-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}