Indiana saw its non-conference play come to an end on Saturday with a win in the Crossroads Classic.

A main reason for that win was due to the strong effort of sophomore guard Armaan Franklin. He scored a career-high 20 points just one game after he put up a then career-high 19 points against North Alabama.

Franklin's development from not only last season, but from the beginning of this year is something that has paid dividends for IU.

"I think Armaan is one of the most improved players, not only from last year, but from the beginning of this year," Archie Miller said earlier this week. "He has continued to grow and he really can continue to evolve."

That improvement has helped his scoring increase from 3.7 points on 26.6 percent from three and 1.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game as a freshman, to now 11.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting from three and 5.1 rebounds per game in 30 minutes per game this season.