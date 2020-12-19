Hoosiers use second half surge in 68-60 win over Butler
Indiana finished its non-conference slate with a 68-60 win over the Butler Bulldogs in the Crossroads Classic.
Butler entered the game shorthanded without its four-year starting point guard in Aaron Thompson, but it didn't miss a beat, taking a five-point halftime lead. Indiana, however, took over right out of the gate in the second half.
The Hoosiers used a 17-3 run a few minutes into the second half and never gave up the lead after that. In that 10 minute stretch, Butler had six turnovers and went 1-of-8 from the field. For the entirety of the second half, IU held Butler to just 26.7 percent from the field.
A game after sophomore guard Armaan Franklin had a career-high 19 points against North Alabama, he followed it up with another strong outing and another career-high. He finished with 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep. In his last three games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, he is averaging 16.7 points and is 12-of-17 from three.
Butler, however, used a strong effort on the glass to keep the game within striking distance for most of the second half. Overall, the Bulldogs won the rebound matchup, 35-30.
After breaking out of a shooting slump last weekend, Indiana remained hot from the perimeter in this one, connecting on 7-of-16 from three.
Trayce Jackson-Davis turned in 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers while Al Durham chipped in 11 points and Race Thompson added 10 points - all in the second half.
Butler was paced by Jair Bolden who finished with 20 points.
Indiana now turns its attention to Big Ten play and will take on Northwestern on Wednesday. The Hoosiers finish non-conference play at 5-2.
