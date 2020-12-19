Indiana finished its non-conference slate with a 68-60 win over the Butler Bulldogs in the Crossroads Classic.

Butler entered the game shorthanded without its four-year starting point guard in Aaron Thompson, but it didn't miss a beat, taking a five-point halftime lead. Indiana, however, took over right out of the gate in the second half.

The Hoosiers used a 17-3 run a few minutes into the second half and never gave up the lead after that. In that 10 minute stretch, Butler had six turnovers and went 1-of-8 from the field. For the entirety of the second half, IU held Butler to just 26.7 percent from the field.

A game after sophomore guard Armaan Franklin had a career-high 19 points against North Alabama, he followed it up with another strong outing and another career-high. He finished with 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep. In his last three games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, he is averaging 16.7 points and is 12-of-17 from three.