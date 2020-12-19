TheHoosier - Regardless of stars, Indiana develops players

With only 14 players and two four-star recruits in the class of 2021 signed, Indiana University football coach Tom Allen knows his recent signing class may not grab the attention of many.

There's no five-star recruits.

The class is not littered with a lot of four-star players who had offers from all the Power 5 conference programs.

And, for Allen, that is just fine.

The recently named Big Ten Conference Coach-of-the-Year has taken players who weren't highly recruited, and developed them into some of the best players in the conference and nation during his tenure at Indiana.

During his press conference this week to welcome the signing class, Allen referenced some of those players when he talked about Jerome Johnson, Micah McFadden and several others who didn't get a lot of fanfare coming out of high school but have made a name for themselves in Bloomington.

Allen recalled when Johnson had no Division I offers coming out of high school.

"He came from a small town in Mississippi, and I knew his head coach and I recruited that area when I was at Ole Miss," Allen said. "I knew him and we brought him here on an official visit and hadn't offered him and I had to convince everybody here to take him. I had to pull film from the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, which he played in, and show clips and convince the coaches here I believe has a chance to be a special player and had no Division I offers at the time. I saw the potential and thought he could be a special player. He's developed into a First Team All-Big Ten selection."

This week, Johnson was selected as a First Team All-Big Ten member at defensive tackle. Johnson is second on the team with four sacks and leads the defensive line with four-and-a-half tackles for loss, along with 16 stops and a fumble recovery.

Allen also pointed to McFadden, the middle linebacker in Indiana's 4-2-5 defensive scheme, who came to Indiana with only a small handful of Power 5 offers.

McFadden was named to the First Team All-Big Ten and leads the team with 52 stops (T-15th in the Big Ten), 39 solos (3rd), five sacks (T-3rd) and 8.5 tackles for loss (T-6th) to go along with two INTs (T-7th) and three quarterback hurries.

"Micah McFadden was not a highly recruited guy. He had two power five offers, and we were one of them and now he is a first team-All Big Ten linebacker," Allen said.

It's not about recognition for Allen, but more so fit and ability to buy into a culture at Indiana.

"Tiawan Mullen is another guy, he's undersized but a kid who bought in and believed in this program. He came here with a different edge, and he's first team all-Big Ten. And Jamar Johnson, he had a lot of offers, but he believed in us and we believed in him...he has developed into a first team all-Big Ten," Allen said. "These guys fit our culture and fit what we were looking for, and they came here, they bought in and they believed, and they were developed. That is as valuable as anything."