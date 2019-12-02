Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Some potential #iufb bowl opponents: Tennessee Louisville Mississippi State Florida State Kentucky Cal Virginia Tech Texas A&M Washington Who do you want?

Indiana a very respectable 24th in SP+. 14th in offense, 46th in defense, 22nd in special teams. #iufb https://t.co/fRmdfSqpUe

Scores from around the Big Ten for the weekend #iubb def. South Dakota State 64-50 Florida State def. Purdue 63-60 (OT) (5) Maryland def. Marquette 84-63 Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State the lone unbeaten teams left in the Big Ten.

Romeo Langford just got hurt again. Looks like he rolled his ankle after a reverse layup. Down and slapping the floor. Now being carried off court. Sucks. He was playing great today.

UC Santa Barbara upsets No. 5 IU men's soccer in NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen -- Indiana Daily Student

For IU breakout WR Whop Philyor, it's about football, family, faith — not in that order -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers bring balanced attack to daunted December schedule -- Hoosier State of Mind

Indiana Gets Votes in Coaches Poll after Bucket Win -- Hoosier Maven