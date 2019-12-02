The Hoosier Daily: December 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Bowl Projections: Where Indiana might play following regular season finale
Tweets of the Day
Some potential #iufb bowl opponents:— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) December 2, 2019
Tennessee
Louisville
Mississippi State
Florida State
Kentucky
Cal
Virginia Tech
Texas A&M
Washington
Who do you want?
FBS public-school head coach bonus leaders this season:— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) December 1, 2019
--Oregon's Mario Cristobal: $1 million
--LSU's Ed Orgeron: $625K
--Iowa's Kirk Ferentz: $600K
--Utah's Kyle Whittingham: $331,667
--Indiana's Tom Allen: $300K
--Boise State's Bryan Harsin: $210Khttps://t.co/k6Rk4tF1RQ
Indiana a very respectable 24th in SP+. 14th in offense, 46th in defense, 22nd in special teams. #iufb https://t.co/fRmdfSqpUe— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) December 1, 2019
Scores from around the Big Ten for the weekend#iubb def. South Dakota State 64-50— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) December 2, 2019
Florida State def. Purdue 63-60 (OT)
(5) Maryland def. Marquette 84-63
Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State the lone unbeaten teams left in the Big Ten.
Romeo Langford just got hurt again. Looks like he rolled his ankle after a reverse layup. Down and slapping the floor. Now being carried off court. Sucks. He was playing great today.— Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) December 1, 2019
Headlines
UC Santa Barbara upsets No. 5 IU men's soccer in NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen -- Indiana Daily Student
For IU breakout WR Whop Philyor, it's about football, family, faith — not in that order -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers bring balanced attack to daunted December schedule -- Hoosier State of Mind
Indiana Gets Votes in Coaches Poll after Bucket Win -- Hoosier Maven
----
