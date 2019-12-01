It's been a while since we cracked the 90 minute barrier on a podcast, but this is as good of a time as any to do it! Indiana survives a Bucket game for the ages, winning 44-41 in double overtime in West Lafayette. We try to sort out our feelings about the game, discussing many of the key moments and breaking down how Indiana managed to pull out the victory. We delve into the performances of individual players, talk about the coaching on both sides, and reflect on Indiana's fighting spirit that led them to pulling out a victory that past teams might not have.

We then take a series of questions from the Twitter audience, and finish things off with a detailed discussion of the bowl situation and where IU may find itself around the new year.