Bowl Projections: Where Indiana might play following regular season finale
Indiana has made plenty of history during the 2019 season, and part of that history was reaching bowl eligibility the earliest it had achieved the berth since 1993, with its win over Nebraska. After finishing with just the sixth eight-win season in program history Saturday with 44-41 win over Purdue, the Hoosiers are on their way to achieve their primary goal of the season – get their first bowl win since 1991.
Indiana can only wait to be informed of where and who it will play in the bowl game. This is where various outlets believe the Hoosiers will be headed.
ESPN: Redbox Bowl vs. California
USA Today: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky
Sporting News: Redbox Bowl vs. Washington
CBS: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
College Football News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky
|Bowl
|Date/Time
|Location
|Opponent
|
Redbox Bowl
|
Dec. 30/ 3 p.m.
|
Santa Clara, California (Levi's Stadium)
|
Pac-12
|
Gator Bowl
|
Jan. 2/6 p.m.
|
Jacksonville, Florida (TIAA Bank Field)
|
SEC
|
Pinstripe Bowl
|
Dec. 27/ 2:20 p.m.
|
Bronx, New York (Yankee Stadium)
|
ACC/Notre Dame
Other bowls that could potentially be landing spots are the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26, the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30, the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 31, the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1, and the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1.
