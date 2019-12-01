Indiana has made plenty of history during the 2019 season, and part of that history was reaching bowl eligibility the earliest it had achieved the berth since 1993, with its win over Nebraska. After finishing with just the sixth eight-win season in program history Saturday with 44-41 win over Purdue, the Hoosiers are on their way to achieve their primary goal of the season – get their first bowl win since 1991.

Indiana can only wait to be informed of where and who it will play in the bowl game. This is where various outlets believe the Hoosiers will be headed.