The Indiana Hoosiers captured their seventh win of the season on Saturday night, defeating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits by a score of 64-50 to continue their hot start to the season. Saturday’s contest was a reverse of the trend we’ve seen so far from Indiana, with the Hoosiers struggling on offense while playing stout defense. Indiana’s schedule will ramp up considerably from this point on, starting with Tuesday’s clash against Florida State.

Indiana’s offense had made a habit of leaving us impressed after each game so far this season, but the Hoosiers scoring performance on Saturday left a lot to be desired. Indiana posted season lows in offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, and turnover rate, and their 64 points scored represented a season low as well.

One of the staples of the Indiana offense through the early season was their penchant for getting to the free throw line, but even that facet fell short for the Hoosiers on Saturday, with Indiana finishing with a free throw rate of 31.9, their second lowest total of the season. When the Hoosiers did get to the foul line, they still struggled to convert, finishing just 9-of-18 from the charity stripe.

There’s should be no reason to panic over this performance, because if there’s one area that Indiana has excelled at all season long, it’s on offense. However, the product they put on the floor on Saturday certainly fell short of expectations.