Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana walks off with the Old Oaken Bucket #iufb pic.twitter.com/tNNUrRvqF2

60 minutes and beyond!! Never quit. pic.twitter.com/Ovqs8j1hWQ

The Bucket is resting quietly at the Allen’s House!!!! It’s been a very stressful day! #LEO #GRIT #Bucket pic.twitter.com/QBESp45LSf

RAISE IT HIGH. RAISE IT PROUD. Bucket coming back to Bloomington! pic.twitter.com/M27sgwg4Jy

🎶Never daunted, we cannot falter. In the battle, we're tried & true. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fFim5dJYx4

Florida State defeated Purdue tonight by three points in overtime. The Seminoles have won seven straight games after losing by two points at Pittsburgh to start the season. It wouldn’t be surprising if they’re ranked by the time they come to Bloomington on Tuesday. #iubb

Peyton Ramsey carries IU football one more time in Old Oaken Bucket win -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Old Oaken Bucket game between IU, Purdue felt like start of something big -- Indianapolis Star

Sweet music to IU football fans? Is bowl trip to Nashville in store for Hoosiers? -- Indianapolis Star

James shows power, potential in Purdue win -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hosiers claim double-overtime win at Purdue -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU football fends off late Purdue comeback in double-overtime win -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Reclaims the Old Oaken Bucket, Beats Purdue 44-41 in Double Overtime -- IU Athletics

‘That boy’s a dog’: Another gutsy Peyton Ramsey performance brings the Old Oaken Bucket back -- The Hoosier Network

IU Football: Six Takeaways From Indiana’s Win Over Purdue -- The Daily Hoosier

My Two Cents: Forget All the Negatives When You're Cradling the Bucket -- Hoosier Maven

Jackson-Davis and Smith lead IU men’s basketball to win over South Dakota State -- Indiana Daily Student

Whop Philyor doesn’t miss a beat for IU football in return from injury against Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over South Dakota State -- Inside The Hall

IU basketball pushes to 7-0 with up-and-down win over South Dakota State -- Indianapolis Star

Three Takeaways from Indiana’s win over South Dakota State -- The Hoosier Network