The Hoosier Daily: December 1

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosiers take next step toward culmination in 44-41 overtime win at Purdue

Recent recruiting success shines through in good, bad of 44-41 Purdue win

Indiana’s strengths were a non-factor against South Dakota State

Instant Reaction: Indiana 44, Purdue 41

Instant Reaction: Indiana 64, South Dakota State 50

WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to 44-41 win at Purdue

Kenpom Preview: South Dakota State

Morning Musings: November 30

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Peyton Ramsey carries IU football one more time in Old Oaken Bucket win -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Old Oaken Bucket game between IU, Purdue felt like start of something big -- Indianapolis Star

Sweet music to IU football fans? Is bowl trip to Nashville in store for Hoosiers? -- Indianapolis Star

James shows power, potential in Purdue win -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hosiers claim double-overtime win at Purdue -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU football fends off late Purdue comeback in double-overtime win -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Reclaims the Old Oaken Bucket, Beats Purdue 44-41 in Double Overtime -- IU Athletics

‘That boy’s a dog’: Another gutsy Peyton Ramsey performance brings the Old Oaken Bucket back -- The Hoosier Network

IU Football: Six Takeaways From Indiana’s Win Over Purdue -- The Daily Hoosier

My Two Cents: Forget All the Negatives When You're Cradling the Bucket -- Hoosier Maven

Jackson-Davis and Smith lead IU men’s basketball to win over South Dakota State -- Indiana Daily Student

Whop Philyor doesn’t miss a beat for IU football in return from injury against Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over South Dakota State -- Inside The Hall

IU basketball pushes to 7-0 with up-and-down win over South Dakota State -- Indianapolis Star

Three Takeaways from Indiana’s win over South Dakota State -- The Hoosier Network

{{ article.author_name }}