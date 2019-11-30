Indiana won ugly in West Lafayette, but for a moment, the ugliness and concern that surrounds the 2019 team took a backseat to the history made when redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey scored the game-winning touchdown in double-overtime Saturday.

Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook celebrates with tight end Peyton Hendershot after catching Indiana's first overtime touchdown against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette. (USA Today Images)

If Indiana head coach Tom Allen was anyone but the head coach, he said after beating Purdue 44-41 on Saturday in West Lafayette, he would have been on top of the pile of players that swelled in the south endzone of Ross-Ade Stadium. Indiana had defeated its rival, 44-41, with a double-overtime touchdown at the hands of quarterback Peyton Ramsey. Allen said he would have risked injury to celebrate with his players but knew he needed to shake Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm’s hand. That unbridaled jubilation isn’t uncommon from Allen, but for anyone who watched the game from Indiana’s dominant start in the first quarter to its 18-point lead in the third quarter to the defensive collapse in the fourth and into overtime, there were major concerns about the Hoosier after the clock hit triple-zeroes. But when the game was over and the Indiana players were sprinting toward the endzone to greet their quarterback, history was made, and that history put those glaring concerns in the backseat for a moment. “When somebody puts their confidence in you, you want to do everything you can to make them understand that they made a good decision,” Allen said after the game. “You don’t know the future. Nobody knew the future. They made a decision, and I appreciate that. And I wanted them to know that they made the right decision, because I love this place.”

Allen, of course, was harking back to December 2016, when the future of the Indiana program was blurrier than ever after the sudden resignation of Kevin Wilson and the promotion of Allen to head coach by athletic director Fred Glass and university president Michal McRobbie. So while he was fighting the urge to jump on his players backs Saturday, it was because the program was as close as ever to the breakthrough he promised on that stage in Heinke Hall, sitting next to Glass. Allen and the Hoosiers had secured the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since the week before Allen became the head coach. They’d locked in their eighth win, something that’s only happened in Bloomington five times before – nine wins has only happened twice – and for the first time since 1993.

