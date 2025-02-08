Dusty May 'very happy' at Michigan despite Indiana coaching speculation

As Dusty May was introduced at Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon as a member of the visiting team, he wasn’t met with the same hoots and hollers as his players.
Instead, he was greeted with cheers.
For Indiana fans, May is a familiar face—a native son, a former student manager under Bob Knight and now, perhaps, a top candidate to lead the Hoosiers’ program into the future.
“First of all, it’s flattering,” May said of the ovation he received during pregame introductions. “When you have the path that I had—and have, I’m still on the same path—it makes you feel good. You just think back and it’s like, man, really, all I did was show up with great energy and passion for this game and helping people every day. And because of that, I think people always saw something or believed in me, and then you get to this point.”
After Michigan’s gritty 70-67 victory over Indiana, May was asked the question that had been swirling for over a year, long before it became official that Mike Woodson would step down at season’s end.
His response to the soon-to-be vacant Indiana head coaching position was telling—not in what he said, but in what he didn’t.
“That stuff’s crazy. I love being at Michigan,” May said. “I love our team. We’re fighting like crazy. That’s it. This place is my foundation, but I’m very, very happy at the University of Michigan. Came here to win a game, and mission accomplished.”
The word “no” never crossed his lips.
SEE ALSO
- How it Happened: No. 24 Michigan holds on late, fending off Indiana
- IUBB Postgame Q&A (Michigan): Mike Woodson
- Indiana's poor first half too much to overcome against Michigan
Dusty May’s connection to Indiana basketball runs deep. Born in Terre Haute and raised in Greene County, he grew up surrounded by Hoosier hysteria.
He attended Indiana from 1996 to 2000, spending his college years as a student manager under Bob Knight, learning the game from one of its greatest minds.
After climbing the coaching ranks as an assistant at various programs, May landed his first head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. There, he transformed the Owls, culminating in an improbable Final Four run in 2023.
That success earned him the Michigan job, where he has quickly turned the Wolverines into a Big Ten title contender. Michigan is currently tied for second in the conference and on track for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Now, just one season into his tenure in Ann Arbor, the question looms: Is Indiana his dream job? And if so, would he leave Michigan to take it?
Indiana’s interest in May seems inevitable. He’s young, proven and deeply connected to the program’s past. But prying him away from Michigan wouldn’t come cheap. The Hoosiers could afford to pay the price if they believe he is the answer.
His words on Saturday left room for interpretation. He didn’t dismiss the possibility outright, nor did he pledge unwavering loyalty to Michigan. Instead, he deflected, emphasized his current happiness and reiterated his focus on winning.
Indiana fans might take that as a sign of hope. Michigan fans might see it as a coach playing his cards close to the vest. Either way, the speculation will persist until Indiana names its next head coach.
Check out May's full postgame press conference below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board