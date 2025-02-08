Dusty May 'very happy' at Michigan despite Indiana coaching speculation

As Dusty May was introduced at Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon as a member of the visiting team, he wasn’t met with the same hoots and hollers as his players.

Instead, he was greeted with cheers.

For Indiana fans, May is a familiar face—a native son, a former student manager under Bob Knight and now, perhaps, a top candidate to lead the Hoosiers’ program into the future.

“First of all, it’s flattering,” May said of the ovation he received during pregame introductions. “When you have the path that I had—and have, I’m still on the same path—it makes you feel good. You just think back and it’s like, man, really, all I did was show up with great energy and passion for this game and helping people every day. And because of that, I think people always saw something or believed in me, and then you get to this point.”

After Michigan’s gritty 70-67 victory over Indiana, May was asked the question that had been swirling for over a year, long before it became official that Mike Woodson would step down at season’s end.

His response to the soon-to-be vacant Indiana head coaching position was telling—not in what he said, but in what he didn’t.

“That stuff’s crazy. I love being at Michigan,” May said. “I love our team. We’re fighting like crazy. That’s it. This place is my foundation, but I’m very, very happy at the University of Michigan. Came here to win a game, and mission accomplished.”

The word “no” never crossed his lips.