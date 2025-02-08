Indiana's poor first half too much to overcome against Michigan

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana won the second half against Michigan 40-27. Most of the time -- in fact nearly all of the time -- that would result in a win, especially in what was supposed to be a hard-fought, close game. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, its second half surge wasn't enough, as the 16 point halftime deficit was too large to overcome, the Wolverines securing the 70-67 win because of the breathing room it afforded in the first half. Indiana was more physical, more energetic and more connected on both offense and defense in the second half, leading to the furious comeback, though it was one that came up short. Indiana tied it at 59 with less than four minutes remaining, sending the Assembly Hall crowd into a frenzy, though the buildup was just as entertaining for the Hoosier fans in the building. Indiana was down by as many as 17 in the second half, the score being 49-32 with 17 minutes left in the game. After this, though, IU played its best basketball of the entire game. "I thought defensively we made a nice adjustment the second half" Mike Woodson said postgame. When IU was making its comeback, it all started on the defensive end, as the solid defense led to better offense, cumulating in momentum being swung in the Hoosiers' favor. With momentum from the crowd on its side, Indiana made its run, turning a 17 point lead into a tie game in less than 13 minutes of gametime. While it was a valiant effort, Indiana ran out of gas after it tied it up, allowing Michigan to clinch the victory. While Indiana played sound basketball for the final 17 minutes of the game, where was this kind of effort in the first 23 minutes? This kind of inconsistency has been a theme all season long, and it was no different against a Dusty May led Michigan team.

In the first half, the Hoosiers shot just 35% from the floor and 25% from three, while getting out-rebounded 20-15. All these stats led to a less than impressive start to the game from IU, one that wasn't as egregious as the one at Wisconsin, but the theme of starting off slow continued. Michigan led by as many as 18 in the first half and took a 16 point advantage into the break, resulting in boos raining down from the crowd, something that has become commonplace for this season's Indiana team. "We just couldn't make shots the first half" Woodson said, adding "I thought they had their way from an offensive standpoint because our defense wasn't there." The Hoosiers' defense was indeed non-existent, as Danny Wolf, Vlad Goldin and Tre Donaldson all had their way in the first 20 minutes, both with and without the basketball. All this represented the lows of Indiana's inconsistency, a quality that has been seen game in and game out, but it may have been at its worst today against the Wolverines. "We've been up and down individually and as a team" Woodson said, mentioning this inconsistency, but recognizing it is less than half the battle. For an IU team that is as talented as any in the Big Ten, this up-and-down nature has been one of, if not the main reason it has failed to find sustained, if any success. The Hoosiers did find a groove between the end of December and start of January, though the momentum has come to a screeching halt in recent weeks, this lost marking Indiana's seventh in the last eight games. "We haven't been the same team for a while. And for whatever reason we've dug a hole" Woodson said, putting blame on himself when he added "I've done a terrible job in really putting them in the best position possible to win, I think."

Feb 8, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images