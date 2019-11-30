The Indiana Hoosiers will have an opportunity to earn their seventh consecutive victory to open the season on Saturday afternoon as they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Following Saturday’s contest, the Hoosiers schedule will ramp up considerably, including a Tuesday night match-up against Florida State.

Offense has been the Jackrabbits forte so far this season as South Dakota State finds themselves ranked 125th in the country in offensive efficiency and 77th in effective field goal percentage.

More specifically, the Jackrabbits have excelled at scoring inside the arc as their 56.3% conversion rate on two-point attempts ranks 28th in the country. Their weaknesses on offense lie with their inability to find consistent shooting, knocking down just 30.9% of their attempts from behind the arc (232nd nationally) along with a whopping 21.0% turnover rate (241st nationally).