WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to 44-41 win at Purdue
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook, freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen and freshman running back Sampson James all talked to the media after beating Purdue 44-41 to earn Allen's first Old Oaken Bucket win during his tenure and the first eight-win season since 1993.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Peyton Ramsey
Nick Westbrook
Tiawan Mullen
Sampson James
----
