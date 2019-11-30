News More News
WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to 44-41 win at Purdue

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook, freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen and freshman running back Sampson James all talked to the media after beating Purdue 44-41 to earn Allen's first Old Oaken Bucket win during his tenure and the first eight-win season since 1993.

Watch what they had to say in the videos below.

Tom Allen

Peyton Ramsey

Nick Westbrook

Tiawan Mullen

Sampson James

