The Hoosier Daily: December 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Hoosiers take next step toward culmination in 44-41 overtime win at Purdue
Recent recruiting success shines through in good, bad of 44-41 Purdue win
Indiana’s strengths were a non-factor against South Dakota State
Instant Reaction: Indiana 44, Purdue 41
Instant Reaction: Indiana 64, South Dakota State 50
WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to 44-41 win at Purdue
Kenpom Preview: South Dakota State
Indiana walks off with the Old Oaken Bucket #iufb pic.twitter.com/tNNUrRvqF2— Oaken Bucket Haver (@JacobRude) November 30, 2019
60 minutes and beyond!! Never quit. pic.twitter.com/Ovqs8j1hWQ— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 30, 2019
The Bucket is resting quietly at the Allen’s House!!!! It’s been a very stressful day! #LEO #GRIT #Bucket pic.twitter.com/QBESp45LSf— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) December 1, 2019
RAISE IT HIGH. RAISE IT PROUD.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 1, 2019
Bucket coming back to Bloomington! pic.twitter.com/M27sgwg4Jy
🎶Never daunted, we cannot falter. In the battle, we're tried & true. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fFim5dJYx4— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 30, 2019
Florida State defeated Purdue tonight by three points in overtime. The Seminoles have won seven straight games after losing by two points at Pittsburgh to start the season.— phil (@PhillipHoosier) December 1, 2019
It wouldn’t be surprising if they’re ranked by the time they come to Bloomington on Tuesday. #iubb
Peyton Ramsey carries IU football one more time in Old Oaken Bucket win -- Indianapolis Star
Doyel: Old Oaken Bucket game between IU, Purdue felt like start of something big -- Indianapolis Star
Sweet music to IU football fans? Is bowl trip to Nashville in store for Hoosiers? -- Indianapolis Star
James shows power, potential in Purdue win -- Hoosier Sports Report
Hosiers claim double-overtime win at Purdue -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football fends off late Purdue comeback in double-overtime win -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Reclaims the Old Oaken Bucket, Beats Purdue 44-41 in Double Overtime -- IU Athletics
‘That boy’s a dog’: Another gutsy Peyton Ramsey performance brings the Old Oaken Bucket back -- The Hoosier Network
IU Football: Six Takeaways From Indiana’s Win Over Purdue -- The Daily Hoosier
My Two Cents: Forget All the Negatives When You're Cradling the Bucket -- Hoosier Maven
Jackson-Davis and Smith lead IU men’s basketball to win over South Dakota State -- Indiana Daily Student
Whop Philyor doesn’t miss a beat for IU football in return from injury against Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over South Dakota State -- Inside The Hall
IU basketball pushes to 7-0 with up-and-down win over South Dakota State -- Indianapolis Star
Three Takeaways from Indiana’s win over South Dakota State -- The Hoosier Network
