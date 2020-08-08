 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 8th
The Hoosier Daily: August 8th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

CB Desmond Ricks excited about Indiana offer following recent IU commitment

Tom Allen 'really encouraged' following opening of fall camp

Michael Penix ready for increased leadership in 2020

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

PHILYOR READY TO GET UNWOUND IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report

Allen says he won’t pressure athletes to play during pandemic-- Crimson Quarry

GQ Magazine, Tasmanian Devils & crying with coach: Whop Philyor continues to give the best interviews-- Crimson Quarry

IU Athletics prepares for future NIL rights in new partnership-- Indiana Daily Student

Tom Allen discusses IU football’s return to practice, challenges this season-- Indiana Daily Student

Campillo Back in Action at the PGA Championship-- IU Athletics

#MLSisBack Update – MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Semifinals-- IU Athletics

----

{{ article.author_name }}