TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 8th

The Hoosier Daily: August 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
CB Desmond Ricks excited about Indiana offer following recent IU commitment
Tom Allen 'really encouraged' following opening of fall camp
Tweets of the Day
Former #iubb standout Juwan Morgan goes down with a knee injury. Was starting to see more time in the rotation of late. https://t.co/nzpLDtGQYt— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 7, 2020
On to day 3! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/19Fmks68lj— Mike Penix Jr. (@themikepenix) August 7, 2020
Happy 85th birthday to a staple of college football Saturday mornings - & former #IUFB head coach - Lee Corso! ⚪️🔴#LEO pic.twitter.com/dOzm7Hi582— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 7, 2020
Meeting with media, IU QB Michael Penix Jr. said he's not dwelling on the injuries or the past and has been taking care of his body so he's ready when it's game time. #iufb@IndianaRivals @jimcoyleISB— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 7, 2020
A big AAU weekend ahead with Indiana Elite and Indy Heat squaring off all day on Saturday. In the 17U matchup, there will be 10+ high-major players on the floor. More about the rosters and IU targets here: #iubb https://t.co/XNGZOWT6ZU via @IndianaRivals pic.twitter.com/oTFopE6bOH— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 7, 2020
August 7, 2020
Headlines
PHILYOR READY TO GET UNWOUND IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen says he won’t pressure athletes to play during pandemic-- Crimson Quarry
GQ Magazine, Tasmanian Devils & crying with coach: Whop Philyor continues to give the best interviews-- Crimson Quarry
IU Athletics prepares for future NIL rights in new partnership-- Indiana Daily Student
Tom Allen discusses IU football’s return to practice, challenges this season-- Indiana Daily Student
Campillo Back in Action at the PGA Championship-- IU Athletics
#MLSisBack Update – MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Semifinals-- IU Athletics
