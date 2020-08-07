The Indiana football program was back on the practice field on Thursday as it officially kicked off its fall camp. With less than a month away from a week one matchup with Wisconsin, IU now finds itself looking at a much more difficult start to the season than before. Because of that, it's critical to have a very fundamentally sound three weeks leading up to the start of the season.

Excitement is always something you'll get from head coach Tom Allen, and once again his energy was felt all over the practice field on Thursday.

"Really excited to get back today. Really great to get back on the field with our team," Allen said in a Zoom meeting on Thursday. "We had a chance to do some walkthroughs the last several days leading up to fall camp but there's nothing like getting back out there.

"A lot of really good energy, effort. I loved the focus of our guys. It was very, very evident that those reps allowed us to have a much crisper practice number one. So I'm really encouraged by that. Have a lot of really hungry guys that love being around each other."

While practice is always critical, it becomes even more important the rest of the summer and early fall because of the lack of work they have been able to do over the past few months. However, COVID still has programs putting restrictions on certain aspects of the day-to-day schedule.

"We've been doing more smaller groups, isolated individual things… trying to maximize field space," Allen said. "We have protocols we have to follow on number of guys on the field, in the room, practice facility which has been challenging. Hours and hours and hours went into setting up for practice and we had to scrap all of that. Really been an interesting set of weeks leading up to this. But it's great to be back."