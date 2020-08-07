For Michael Penix Jr., just being back on the field with his Indiana University teammates is a victory. After missing most of his freshman and redshirt freshman seasons due to injuries, including an ACL injury, Penix is back and ready to be the leader the Hoosiers saw signs of a season ago. “It’s been great getting back on field. Picked up where we left off, been grinding every day, going after plays so we were ready,” Penix told the media Friday after practice.

Despite the injuries, he set the program single-season completion mark at 68.8 percent, and was 110-of-160 for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions through the air. His best game was against Michigan State, as Penix was 33-of-42 for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for another 119 yards and two touchdowns. But all that, including the injuries, is in the rearview mirror. Meeting with members of the media Friday via Zoom, Penix said he is focused solely on the here and now, and refuses to be frustrated by the injuries. “I take it and continue to work. Everything happens for a reason. I come out and try to work extremely hard to be better than the day before. I’m not dwelling on the past. I want to be a person the team can rely on every week. I have to step up, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Penix said, adding he is putting a focus on eating right and working out to ensure his body is ready for the rigors of a Big Ten only schedule this year.



Penix enters the season on the Maxwell Award Watch List. The award is given to the College Player-of-the-Year. Both he and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan are expecting a big 2020 out of the Florida native. Sheridan, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in January, told the media Friday, he and Penix have had a lot of discussions in the offseason about Penix taking full ownership of the offense. “The biggest thing we have talked about is ownership of offense, making it his. That takes time. You have to invest in guys around you, spend time communicating to make it his. Most offenses will tell you that you will go as far as your quarterback plays," Sheridan added. "We think Michael is special. We all know when the quarterback runs the room, we have a good shot and we are challenging him. I’m looking forward to him continuing to grow."

Indiana University Athletics