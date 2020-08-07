Fresh off securing a verbal commitment from Virginia standout Maurice Freeman, Indiana has offered Desmond Ricks, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back who originally hails from Virginia and has transferred to Florida’s IMG Academy.

Ricks, who is just a 2024 prospect, told TheHoosier.com the offer from the Hoosiers excites him because of the relationship with and commitment they have from Freeman.

“The biggest thing right now that gets my attention with IU is that they’ve offered very early. Also, I am close with Maurice Freeman, who just committed. He and I are from the same exact area – South Norfolk in Chesapeake – and we both played with the 757 Colts 14-U team, which is a huge travel, tackle football team," Ricks said. "A lot of big names have played for them, and it feels good to carry that good name and to know that I’m doing good, just as Maurice has done, as well as many other players from the Colts fraternity."

