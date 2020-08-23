TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: August 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
IU commit Donaven McCulley dazzles in season opener
Tom Allen trying to maneuver through new eligibility guidelines
Tweets of the Day
Some analysts say Tyler Herro. IU's staff says Romeo Langford and Devonte Green. But @ck4basketball sees a lot of Jamal Murray. More about 4⭐️ '22 target Issac McKneely's game. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 22, 2020
"He's one of the most offensively gifted high school kids I've seen."https://t.co/ClrAuGvGxC pic.twitter.com/jsayfGs79b
#iufb #hoosiers Weekly Recruiting Roundup: August 22, 2020 https://t.co/bI8fma8Jqv— Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) August 22, 2020
IU had been recruiting MJ Daniels pretty heavily, but the Hoosiers don’t make the 4-star defensive back’s top four. #iufb https://t.co/wLzbFfOnzi— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) August 22, 2020
By my recollection, fall HS football is still permitted in the following B1G states:— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) August 22, 2020
Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin
Randy Wade shared my biggest worry at the Big Ten parent protest https://t.co/kGpjFgeLqr— Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) August 22, 2020
Headlines
RETURN TO NORMAL? HEALTH EXPERTS BELIEVE IT’S TOO SOON FOR FOOTBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen looking for clarity before Big Ten proceeds with spring season-- Crimson Quarry
NCAA approves blanket eligibility waiver for fall sports athletes-- Indiana Daily Student
U.S. Swimming names six IU swimmers to 2020-21 national team roster-- Indiana Daily Student
Ball Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250-- IU Athletics
