 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 23rd
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-23 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 23rd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

IU commit Donaven McCulley dazzles in season opener

Tom Allen trying to maneuver through new eligibility guidelines

Scouting Analysis: 2022 top-100 guard Isaac McKneely

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

RETURN TO NORMAL? HEALTH EXPERTS BELIEVE IT’S TOO SOON FOR FOOTBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report

Allen looking for clarity before Big Ten proceeds with spring season-- Crimson Quarry

NCAA approves blanket eligibility waiver for fall sports athletes-- Indiana Daily Student

U.S. Swimming names six IU swimmers to 2020-21 national team roster-- Indiana Daily Student

Ball Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250-- IU Athletics

----

