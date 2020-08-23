TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 23rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

Some analysts say Tyler Herro. IU's staff says Romeo Langford and Devonte Green. But @ck4basketball sees a lot of Jamal Murray. More about 4⭐️ '22 target Issac McKneely's game. #iubb



"He's one of the most offensively gifted high school kids I've seen."https://t.co/ClrAuGvGxC pic.twitter.com/jsayfGs79b — Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 22, 2020

IU had been recruiting MJ Daniels pretty heavily, but the Hoosiers don’t make the 4-star defensive back’s top four. #iufb https://t.co/wLzbFfOnzi — Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) August 22, 2020

By my recollection, fall HS football is still permitted in the following B1G states:



Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) August 22, 2020

Randy Wade shared my biggest worry at the Big Ten parent protest https://t.co/kGpjFgeLqr — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) August 22, 2020

Headlines