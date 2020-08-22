According to published reports, the NCAA Board of Governors approved the recommendation to allow all fall student-athletes to keep the 2020-21 season as a year of eligibility regardless of how many competitions they compete in. The recommendation came from the Division I Council and the approval was reported by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium.

Under the measure, each fall student-athlete will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver. In addition, the board is reported to have adopted several recommended protections for student-athletes including: the prohibition of requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletic participation; the prohibition of schools cancelling or reducing scholarships if a college athlete opts out of sports due to the pandemic; and Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.The protections became effective immediately.