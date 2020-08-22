In his season opener for the 2020 season, Lawrence North High School (IN) quarterback and Indiana University commit Donaven McCulley wasted little time making his presence felt and showing why the Hoosiers were so high on him. The senior threw for five touchdowns and ran for another to help guide Lawrence North to a 62-34 win over Avon. He opened the game with an 18-yard scamper for a touchdown and then connected with junior wide receiver Omar Cooper for touchdown passes of 62 and 64 yards. Cooper currently has an offer from the Hoosiers.

He didn't slow down from there, continuing to carry the Wildcats to the end zone, getting it done with both his arm and legs.

McCulley showed his ability to scramble as he picked up a fumbled snap, headed back to avoid pressure and found himself 20-plus yards down field. On another running play, McCulley showed off not only his speed, but his toughness, hitting an Avon defender with a strong stiff arm. For his efforts, McCulley finished 8-of-13 through the air for 248 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 157 yards and a trip to the end zone on 13 carries.