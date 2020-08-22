Indiana extended an offer to 2022 four-star guard Isaac McKneely on Thursday night after a more than five month long period of building a very strong relationship. McKneely, who hails from Poca, West Virginia, holds nearly two dozen offers and is ranked No. 78 in the Rivals150 rankings.

The Hoosiers have prioritized the four-star guard due to his shot making ability, an area of concern over the last few years. TheHoosier.com spoke with McKneely's player development coach Christian Kezmarsky to find out more about his game.

"He works harder than probably any kid I know. I feel like a lot of kids talk about how many shots they get up a day but Isaac is in there working every single day," Kezmarsky said. "He’s really taking his body serious right now and working hard to add size & muscle."

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 22 points per game and shot nearly 45 percent from three as a sophomore, getting the reputation as just a shooter. While that is what sticks out immediately, he is much more than that says Kezmarsky.

"His athleticism and his passing. People always don’t know how much bounce he has and he can really pass out of pick and roll situations," Kezmarsky added. "He’s going to be scary good for whatever program gets him. You can count on him to continue doing everything in his power to get better day by day. He’s one of the most offensively gifted high school kids I’ve seen in a long time"