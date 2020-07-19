IU and 2022 four-star guard Isaac McKneely continuing to build relationship
Four-star guard Isaac McKneely is firmly on Indiana’s radar in the class of 2022 and despite not holding an offer from IU, remains very high on what the coaching staff is communicating to him.
In light of the pandemic, visits have been non-existent and communication has been left to Zoom calls. For McKneely, he was lucky enough to get to a few campuses prior to the shutdown. Already taken unofficial visits to Indiana, Virginia, Ohio State and West Virginia, McKneely has been able to experience big game day environments, such as Indiana.
“I was on a visit in December for the Arkansas game... There is lots of history at IU and the game atmosphere was awesome," McKneely previously told TheHoosier.com. "You can tell that the entire state of Indiana loves their basketball."
McKneely’s recruitment has reached new heights over the last few months, despite not being able to be seen in person. A lot of that has to do with his ability to not only create for himself but also bring the ability to make tough shots. At 6-foot-4, McKneely has good size on the perimeter and that makes it even more difficult for opponents to keep him from getting his shot off.
Indiana ranked last in the Big Ten in three-pointers made per game a season ago and a lot of that had to do with the lack of confidence most of the perimeter players had after missing one or two shots. For McKneely, that isn’t the case. He is one of the most lethal outside shooters in the 2022 class and shot 44 percent from deep as a sophomore.
