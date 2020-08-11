TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 11th

The Hoosier Daily: August 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tiawan Mullen expecting bigger things from IU, himself this year
Q&A with top 25 rising junior Zion Cruz
REPORT: Big Ten cancels 2020 fall football season
Tom Allen talks reports of cancelled season while staying focused on 2020
Tweets of the Day
Sources: Big Ten cancels football season; no games for Michigan, Michigan State in 2020 https://t.co/ir96jXjCE1 via @freep @reporterdavidj @ByChrisThomas— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) August 10, 2020
"Sure they want to play. That's why you balance it out with the medical experts. We do what we're told to do. " Tom Allen #iufb— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 10, 2020
ICYMI: #iufb HC Tom Allen added to the list of Big Ten coaches that want to play football this fall and find a safe way to do so. Nebraska's Scott Frost and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh have been most vocal, with Penn State's James Franklin and Ohio State's Ryan Day on record as well.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 10, 2020
#iufb's coach saw #WeWantToPlay trending. He gets it.https://t.co/e4DJ941H1f— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 10, 2020
No #B1G this football this fall (scoop via @freep). Here's @ZachOsterman on how we got here:https://t.co/2BqbIpyS6k— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) August 10, 2020
🎉 Happy birthday to these Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/bONX52pI42— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 10, 2020
Headlines
REPORTS: BIG TEN WILL NOT PLAY SPORTS IN THE FALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
ALLEN SYMPATHIZES WITH #WEWANTTOPLAY, BUT MEDICAL EXPERTISE STILL PARAMOUNT-- Hoosier Sports Report
Big Ten reportedly votes to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student
Out of the Box -- Whop Philyor Set For Big Finish-- IU Athletics
Quoted: Fall Camp - Tom Allen-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Nebraska and Scott Frost are 'prepared to look for other options' if Big Ten doesn't play football in 2020-- Yahoo Sports
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 season citing coronavirus concerns-- Yahoo Sports
President Donald Trump advocates for college football to be played in the fall-- Yahoo Sports
How a star-studded Zoom unified a 'hail mary' attempt to save college football season-- Yahoo Sports
