TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 11th

Sources: Big Ten cancels football season; no games for Michigan, Michigan State in 2020 https://t.co/ir96jXjCE1 via @freep @reporterdavidj @ByChrisThomas

"Sure they want to play. That's why you balance it out with the medical experts. We do what we're told to do. " Tom Allen #iufb

ICYMI: #iufb HC Tom Allen added to the list of Big Ten coaches that want to play football this fall and find a safe way to do so. Nebraska's Scott Frost and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh have been most vocal, with Penn State's James Franklin and Ohio State's Ryan Day on record as well.

#iufb 's coach saw #WeWantToPlay trending. He gets it. https://t.co/e4DJ941H1f

No #B1G this football this fall (scoop via @freep ). Here's @ZachOsterman on how we got here: https://t.co/2BqbIpyS6k

Out of the Box -- Whop Philyor Set For Big Finish-- IU Athletics

Big Ten reportedly votes to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student

ALLEN SYMPATHIZES WITH #WEWANTTOPLAY, BUT MEDICAL EXPERTISE STILL PARAMOUNT-- Hoosier Sports Report

REPORTS: BIG TEN WILL NOT PLAY SPORTS IN THE FALL-- Hoosier Sports Report

