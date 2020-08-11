 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 11th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 11th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://southbendtribune.com
https://southbendtribune.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Tiawan Mullen expecting bigger things from IU, himself this year

Q&A with top 25 rising junior Zion Cruz

REPORT: Big Ten cancels 2020 fall football season

Tom Allen talks reports of cancelled season while staying focused on 2020

Monday Mailbag: Logan Duncomb, Mason Miller, Bryce Hopkins

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

REPORTS: BIG TEN WILL NOT PLAY SPORTS IN THE FALL-- Hoosier Sports Report

ALLEN SYMPATHIZES WITH #WEWANTTOPLAY, BUT MEDICAL EXPERTISE STILL PARAMOUNT-- Hoosier Sports Report

Big Ten reportedly votes to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student

Out of the Box -- Whop Philyor Set For Big Finish-- IU Athletics

Quoted: Fall Camp - Tom Allen-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Nebraska and Scott Frost are 'prepared to look for other options' if Big Ten doesn't play football in 2020-- Yahoo Sports

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 season citing coronavirus concerns-- Yahoo Sports

President Donald Trump advocates for college football to be played in the fall-- Yahoo Sports

How a star-studded Zoom unified a 'hail mary' attempt to save college football season-- Yahoo Sports

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}