There is no question Logan Duncomb was the best player on the floor on Saturday in the 'Battle of the Brands' matchup against Indy Heat. He dominated his matchup with Purdue commit Caleb Furst and was executional on both ends of the floor. We had seen Duncomb with similar performances but not against the talent level that Indy Heat had on the floor.

However, it is just one game and while it was great to see him play to that level, he hasn't done it consistently. I still think this was a major step in his development and thus the bar for him as a freshman is higher.

Not only has Duncomb put on needed weight, but combining that with his length, lateral movement, rebounding and added offensive skillset, he could become an immediate contributor next season. Now, that doesn't mean he is going to start every game and average close to a double-double.

I do think it's reasonable for Duncomb to average closer to 20 minutes a game and be a very productive rotational big for IU as a freshman. Because of everything he provides, plus his hard working mentality, he will give IU energy and high IQ whenever he is on the floor, something Archie Miller loves to have loads of.