As a freshman, Mullen earned honorable-mention All-Big Team honors, first-team Freshman All American honors, second-team PPF All-Freshman Team, and Indiana’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Not bad for a player who started eight times in 13 games. However, Mullen, who enters this season on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, finished second among freshman in America and tied for 11th in the country with 13 pass breakups, four of which came against Michigan State. He also forced two fumbles and had two fumble recoveries, which was good enough to tie for first on the team, and had 29 tackles, 25 of which were solo stops.

“Before I set my personal goals, I’ll set team goals first and make sure I play for the team goals," Mullen said. "We want to hold guys to less explosive plays and fly around, play fast. I just accept whatever comes with the defense accolades and play like that."

For Indiana University sophomore Tiawan Mullen , the order of football is a simple one – team before individual. In case there was any question about it, Mullen made it crystal clear Saturday talking with members of the media during a Zoom call, if the team goals are achieved, then accolades will come for the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. product.

Despite the success, there were times last season where the Hoosiers struggled for consistency on the defensive side, something Mullen acknowledged will change this season, especially facing an offense that features Michael Penix and Whop Philyor in practice.

“We focus on things, but we have a great offense that does explosive things in practice. Going against those guys every day and being consistent with them, they should get us ready for whoever we play,” Mullen said.

With the success comes responsibility, and Mullen said that, while he doesn’t demand anything, he does understand he has to step up and be a more vocal leader on the defensive side.

“I don’t try to demand nothing, just try to work hard. I have to work on being more vocal, setting expectations for myself. You can always go to the sky, I’ll always be there for teammates, make plays," Mullen said. "I feel like leading by example is being more vocal, and I am willing to do that and take that next step.

"Every game, I want to take on the best receiver and make the safety’s job easier. I’m getting back into the groove and I’m willing to be that main guy."

That will music to the ears of the coaches, as Indiana is set to kick off a conference-only schedule Sept. 4 at Wisconsin. Mullen said the schedule is an opportunity for him and his teammates to make history.

“One in a lifetime chance for me and IU football,” Mullen said of the schedule. “I wasn’t born when they were playing only conference, it is a chance to make history in our school program. It’s a great opportunity. Up to us as a team what we will do with opportunity.”