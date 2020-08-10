After news began to leak out over the weekend regarding the potential cancelation of the fall football season in the Big Ten, a report by the Detroit Free Press's Chris Solari on Monday broke reporting that Big Ten has canceled the 2020 football season.

It was also released by sports radio host Dan Patrick, that the league's 14 schools held a vote on the season and only two programs voted in favor of playing this season, Iowa and Nebraska.

Multiple programs were scheduled to have practice and media availability Monday morning but the conference advised them to 'practice light' according to reports.

IU head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday morning while other programs rescheduled their media availability.

Just last week there seemed to be progress for a season as the Big Ten announced its 2020 conference-only football schedule of 10 games. Following that release, just a few days later there began to be a large amount of pessimism about the season starting on time, or even taking place in the fall.

While other conferences have either met or are scheduled to meet on Monday, all are watching to see what the Big Ten announces.

The Big Ten Conference met multiple times over the weekend and early Monday morning but have not made any kind of official statement or acknowledgment of the multiple reports.