The Hoosier Daily: April 7
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
With all the challenges going on in the world it feels great to share some positive news! @SebastienrScott has accepted a preferred walk on offer and will continue his basketball career at @IndianaMBB this fall! A fierce competitor who is most deserving of this opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/F6PVjInSZk— SRVBasketball (@BasketballSrv) April 6, 2020
Thanks to everyone involved in the recruiting process. I have decided to verbally commit to Indiana and I am proud to be part of the Hoosier family. Go Hoosiers #GoHoosiers ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/D8wcgYb03D— Paige Price (@paigepriceaus) April 7, 2020
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/RUWJI2xS4d— vinnyfiacable (@vinnyfiacable) April 6, 2020
ROSTER NOTE: Purdue senior center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/kzG8o44QBJ— 📝 Chris Forman (@Forman) April 6, 2020
Updated scholarship chart after a streak of 2021 commitments.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 6, 2020
IU is at 83/85 for 2020, 77/85 for 2021. #iufb https://t.co/twJ0frEK1A
Headlines
Purdue center Matt Haarms enters transfer portal, tells ESPN 'time to move on' -- Indianapolis Star
AUSTRALIAN PAIGE PRICE COMMITS TO IU WOMEN -- Hoosier Sports Report
Tracking Transfer Portal and NBA Draft Decisions Across the League -- The Daily Hoosier
Basketball Notebook: Purdue center Matt Haarms enters transfer portal -- The Herald Bulletin
