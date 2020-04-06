Fort Wayne offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable has committed to Indiana, he announced via Twitter on Monday.

"I just knew in my heart that I wanted go play for Indiana," Fiacable told TheHoosier.com . "I've always known that, and I couldn't really see myself playing anywhere else."

Fort Wayne offensive tackle Vinny Fiacable announced via Twitter on Monday morning that he has committed to Indiana. Fiacable received his Indiana offer on Wednesday and didn't waste any time pledging to the Hoosiers.

Fiacable is Indiana's third commitment in the last week, adding to a 2021 class that already includes three in-state pledges, in Rodney McGraw, Cooper Jones and Aaron Steinfeldt.



Fiacable continues a long line of Fiacables in Bloomington, as his father played at Indiana in the early-1990s and his brothers, Stephen and Mike, walked on to the roster in the 2010s. His brother, Nick, is currently a student assistant. Fiacable was the first of his brothers to receive a scholarship offer from Indiana.

"I'm just lucky to be 6-foot-4," he told TheHoosier.com.

After receiving two of his biggest offers Tuesday – Western Michigan and Cincinnati – Fiacable received his IU offer Wednesday.

"it feels pretty surreal to be able to have an opportunity to play for a team that I have grown up watching," Fiacable said.

At Bishop Dwenger, Fiacable played next to Indiana early enrollee tackle Luke Wiginton and blocked for Indiana walk-on athlete Patrick Finley. He's part of an offensive line group out of Fort Wayne that is catching the attention of Indiana as the 2021 and 2022 classes progress.

At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Fiacable has a good amount of speed and strength and an ability to play anywhere along the line. A redshirt year in 2021 would serve him well, and that's a luxury Indiana can now afford after adding seven offensive line contributors in its 2020 class.