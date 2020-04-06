The Indiana Women’s basketball team is losing the state’s 2019 Miss Basketball award winner, Jorie Allen. On Sunday it was announced in a press release that Allen had stated her intention to transfer away from Indiana University.

“Jorie and I have spoken and we agree that it’s in her best interest to leave Indiana,” head coach Teri Moren said in the release. “We wish her much success moving forward and thank her for her contributions to our program.”

Allen averaged 1.9 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game while playing just 11.1 minutes per game in all 32 games throughout her freshman season.

The former star at Bedford North Lawrence High School came to IU with a decorated resume: three straight sectional championships for her team, the all-time leading scorer with 1,930 points, and as already mentioned, the 2019 Indiana Miss Basketball.

She helped the Hoosiers in many ways throughout last season as Indiana won a program best 24 games.

Now as Indiana and Allen are separating, she becomes the third player this season to leave the program, along with junior guard Bendu Yeaney and freshman guard Shaila Beeler. Allen has not released a statement, nor has she announced where she intends to transfer to at this time.