In a time of uncertainty in the sports world, one thing is for certain; the Hoosiers are in good hands for the future.

The Indiana High School All-Star Team was announced on Monday and both in-state 2020 signees Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal were included on the 13-player team.

While the status of the games is still up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, the scheduled dates are for June 5 and 6 against the Kentucky All-Stars.

If the games do not take place, that means the next time both Galloway and Leal step on the floor will be with an Indiana jersey on.

Galloway led The Culver Academies to a 15-game winning streak to end the season with a Class 4A sectional championship. He finished the year with averages of 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game while setting the Culver all-time scoring record with 1,537 points.

From one scoring leader to another, Anthony Leal joins Galloway with that distinction as the Bloomington South career points leader with 1,617. He averaged 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while leading South to a 26-0 record. Bloomington South finished the season ranked No. 25 in ESPN’s Top-25 and were one of just three undefeated programs in the rankings.

The rest of the roster includes: Charlie Yoder (Westview), Kiyron Powell (Evansville Bosse), Tony Perkins (Lawrence North), Tayson Parker (Northwestern), Nijel Pack (Lawrence Central), Sincere McMahon (Crispus Attucks), Mabor Majak (Hamilton Southeastern), Malek Edmonds (Brownsburg), Dre Davis (Lawrence Central), Johnell Davis (Gary 21st Century) and Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville).