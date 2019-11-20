The Daily Hoosier: November 20
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Former Indiana DT commit JeJuan Sparks reopens recruitment
Fort Wayne offensive tackle Randy Holtz will visit Bloomington this weekend
Ellis, Fryfogle may be tasked to fill void again if Philyor can't play
Tweets of the Day
Holiday Pick-It Sale: SAVE 50% or pay just $75 on an ENTIRE year's subscription to https://t.co/utbzmC9avF or save on Rivals Fan Shop/adidas gear before Nov. 30! #iufb #iubb https://t.co/Ijt9xMR6Qe pic.twitter.com/UVM3UBXblt— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) November 20, 2019
A good heads up for any folks who see Coy Cronk go through senior day rituals this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/HuJVnQoqn2— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 19, 2019
Defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks has re-opened his recruitment. Was committed to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/hra4F9Y3fi— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 19, 2019
Victor Oladipo and OG Anunoby are on this list. Both were three-star recruits and ended up being first-round NBA draft picks. #iubbhttps://t.co/jBpC349QVx— Dylan Wallace (@Dwall_1) November 19, 2019
Best Yardage Differential (per game)— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 19, 2019
+325 Ohio State
+305 Clemson
+231 Oklahoma
+207 Utah
+188 LSU
+182 Alabama
+168 Wisconsin
+162 UGA
+154 Oregon
+136 Michigan
+132 Indiana
+125 Baylor
+121 Iowa State
+113 Florida
+110 PSU
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, on team's improvement, 3-game win streak, "You can't plant potatoes one day and expect potato salad the next day. It takes time to develop." Wolverines to face #iufb on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium (TV ESPN).— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 19, 2019
Headlines
IU football gets major interest from Music City Bowl -- Indianapolis star
IU DL Head eager for more takeaways -- Herald Bulletin
Emotions should be running high vs. Michigan after various comments -- The Daily Hoosier
Soft early schedule allows IU basketball to shake rust off key players -- Indianapolis Star
Devonte Green’s return marks a good sign for the health of IU men’s basketball going forward -- Indiana Daily Student
What to Watch For: Indiana preps for tougher test in Princeton -- The Hoosier Network
What to Expect: Princeton -- Inside The Hall
