Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Holiday Pick-It Sale: SAVE 50% or pay just $75 on an ENTIRE year's subscription to https://t.co/utbzmC9avF or save on Rivals Fan Shop/adidas gear before Nov. 30! #iufb #iubb https://t.co/Ijt9xMR6Qe pic.twitter.com/UVM3UBXblt

A good heads up for any folks who see Coy Cronk go through senior day rituals this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/HuJVnQoqn2

Defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks has re-opened his recruitment. Was committed to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/hra4F9Y3fi

Victor Oladipo and OG Anunoby are on this list. Both were three-star recruits and ended up being first-round NBA draft picks. #iubb https://t.co/jBpC349QVx

Best Yardage Differential (per game) +325 Ohio State +305 Clemson +231 Oklahoma +207 Utah +188 LSU +182 Alabama +168 Wisconsin +162 UGA +154 Oregon +136 Michigan +132 Indiana +125 Baylor +121 Iowa State +113 Florida +110 PSU

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, on team's improvement, 3-game win streak, "You can't plant potatoes one day and expect potato salad the next day. It takes time to develop." Wolverines to face #iufb on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium (TV ESPN).

IU football gets major interest from Music City Bowl -- Indianapolis star

IU DL Head eager for more takeaways -- Herald Bulletin

Emotions should be running high vs. Michigan after various comments -- The Daily Hoosier

Soft early schedule allows IU basketball to shake rust off key players -- Indianapolis Star

Devonte Green’s return marks a good sign for the health of IU men’s basketball going forward -- Indiana Daily Student

What to Watch For: Indiana preps for tougher test in Princeton -- The Hoosier Network

What to Expect: Princeton -- Inside The Hall