Fort Wayne offensive tackle Randy Holtz will visit Bloomington this weekend
Indiana 2020 offensive tackle target Randy Holtz will be in Bloomington for Indiana's game against Michigan this weekend, marking his second visit to Bloomington before he eventually decides between Indiana and Purdue for his commitment.
Holtz will also be in town with 2022 offensive guard teammate Demon "DJ" Moore.
In-state 2020 offensive tackle Randy Holtz told TheHoosier.com on Tuesday that he will be in Bloomington for the Hoosiers' game against Michigan this weekend. The Fort Wayne Snider senior is expected to choose between Indiana and Purdue.
The No. 14 in-state prospect of the 2020 class told TheHoosier.com that he hoped to get back to Indiana after his football season was over, and this weekend will mark that visit.
