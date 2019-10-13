Indiana offensive tackle commit Luke Wiginton and offensive tackle target Randy Holtz faced off in a rainy game at Fort Wayne on Friday night. Holtz dished the latest on his recruitment to TheHoosier.com .

On one of the coldest and wettest nights of the early fall season, Indiana offensive tackle commit Luke Wiginton and Indiana offensive tackle target Randy Holtz played against each other as two of the top-five teams in their respective classes – Bishop Dwenger and Snider – played against each other Friday.

There wasn't too much passing in the wind and the rain, so each team relied heavily on their offensive lines and ran behind them throughout much of the game, particularly in the second half, once the field was soaked through.

It was a fairly even match between the two lines, offensively and defensively, and there were no real big plays throughout a majority of the game. But the Dwenger line was able to get somewhat of a push, with some help from special teams, to score a second touchdown near the end of the first half – a touchdown that would eventually make the difference.