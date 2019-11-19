Morning Musings: November 19
Recruiting odds and ends fill the Musings for November 19.
IF GARCIA IS GONE, WHAT NEXT?
If Dawson Garcia is cooked to Marquette as most reports are indicating, what do the Hoosiers to next on the recruiting front?
Indiana has one scholarship open at present with nothing in the pipeline in the way of targets.
OPTION ONE: BANK IT FOR '21
Archie Miller has had no qualms about carrying over scholarships, and said as much by leaving two spots open on this year's roster. The 2021 class is loaded and having an extra spot around would be a nice option to have.
I would guess this is not plan A.
OPTION TWO: ADD A POINT GUARD NOW
2021 reclassification candidates Khristian Lander and Carter Whitt are the two names that jump out first. Whether either candidate is a realistic candidate to come early is unknown. The graduate transfer market also now offers coaches options late. I foresee this being the most likely avenue and first option.
OPTION THREE: ADD A POST
Hypothetically, if you wanted a post player and missed, you still are looking for a post. Not that I know where IU gets one at this point.
The difference here between option two is that it isn't as immediately of a need as a point guard, who would be needed right away. So coach Miller could be open to taking a transfer and letting him sit next season. Otherwise, you're talking about freshman big men alongside only Race Thompson, if Trayce Jackson-Davis were to leave after his second season.
2021-22: WHERE GARCIA COULD STING THE MOST
Where this could potentially hurt Indiana the most is in two years when Joey Brunk leaves and Trayce Jackson-Davis entertains the NBA Draft.
That could leave just Race Thompson in the post in 2021-22. along with whatever freshman you can land in 2021. The good news is, there's time.
HOPKINS OFF THE BOARD
Hopkins just recently committed to Chris Mack's program.
BROWN-FERGUSON OFF THE BOARD
Danny Hurley convinced the Canadian to reclassify to 2020.
KAUFMAN, CHRISTIE VISIT PURDUE
Trey Kaufman took in the Purdue-Texas game alongside Max Christie, another player IU has offered in 2021 from Chicagoland. Christie is a five-star point guard.
The Boilermakers are not recruiting Khristian Lander, ranked four spots ahead.
TERPS MAKING MOHAMMED A PRIORITY
The Missouri native was offered by Indiana last summer, but Mark Turgeon is all-in on the combo guard to fill the void left when Anthony Cowan graduates.
FOUR FACTORS
The entire premise of Ken Pomeroy's website is built off the concept of the "four factors,"which was introduced by advanced metrics pioneer and statistician Dean Oliver in Basketball on Paper. Oliver's research led him to conclude these are the four most important elements of basketball.
Let's check in on where Indiana stands in those categories.
National ranks are in parentheses (); OUT OF 353 teams in Division-I
EFFECTIVE FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
D1 AVERAGE: 48.7%
•Indiana: 58.7% (19)
•Opponents: 43.0% (57)
TURNOVER RATE
D1 AVERAGE: 19.9%
•Indiana:15.7% (40)
•Opponents: 20.5% (150)
OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING PERCENTAGE
D1 AVERAGE: 28.6%
•Indiana 39.7% (11)
•Opponents: 24.8% (83)
FREE THROW RATE
D1 AVERAGE: 31.4%
•Indiana 55.1% (6th)
•Opponents: 47.3% (331)
