Former Indiana defensive tackle commit JeJuan Sparks announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he has re-opened his recruitment and is de-committed from the Hoosiers.

Sparks is rated as a two-star prospect out of Clearwater, Florida, and has 16 offers, including offers from Ole Miss, Colorado State, Western Michigan and others.