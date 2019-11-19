Former Indiana DT commit JeJuan Sparks reopens recruitment
Former Indiana defensive tackle commit JeJuan Sparks announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has reopened his recruitment.
Sparks is rated as a two-star prospect out of Clearwater, Florida, and has 16 offers, including offers from Ole Miss, Colorado State, Western Michigan and others.
