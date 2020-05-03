Indiana has already landed one big man in the 2021 class but with the expected minutes available in the frontcourt, Archie Miller continues to actively seek out potential replacements. While he hasn't received an offer yet, Mason Miller is one name that is high on Indiana's list. The son of former NBA player and current University of Memphis assistant coach Mike Miller, both father and son have been open about seeing Mason play elsewhere if the opportunity suits their needs.

After having a breakout sophomore summer and following it up with a good junior year, Miller has become a name on the national spotlight.

With the game evolving to stretch forwards, Miller's game is exactly that. At 6-foot-9, he has a great ability to shoot from the perimeter. A lefty, Miller has good form that allows him to get his shot off with little room because of his elevation. His shooting headlines his skillset but his developed driving and slashing ability has opened up his game over the past year. Miller has advanced ball handling skills for someone of his size which allows him to beat defenders off of the dribble and get into the middle of the lane. What Miller has really progressed in is adjusting to defenses in the paint. Whether it is a pull-up floater or using his length with scoop shots or hook shots, once he gets in the paint he is difficult to stop. Extremely athletic, Miller can play above the rim and finish around defenders with his length.

Obviously his frame is what is noticeable with his lack of muscle, but that rarely impacts his game. Miller is not someone who is going to play on the block and post up defenders on possessions. On the glass, Miller uses his length instead of his body to be a force. Off of a rebound, his ball skills give him the ability to lead the break while still having good decision making skills. Overall, Miller's versatile skillset allows him to play multiple positions without losing a competitive advantage. His length and quick footwork will allow him to adjust to the college game easier than a lot of other 6-foot-9 wings. If he were to play in the Big Ten, he may progress more as a big '3' than a '4' as his main position with the physicality of the conference.