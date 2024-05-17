Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Report: Indiana to host Eastern Illinois in 2024-25 non-conference slate

Autograph is where real fans get unreal rewards. Be sure to use Referral Code: isbmedia.
Autograph is where real fans get unreal rewards. Be sure to use Referral Code: isbmedia.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Over the next month or so, bits and pieces of Indiana basketball's non-conference scheduled figure to be released in fragments.

Per a Friday afternoon report, Indiana will host Eastern Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 10 as part of the Hoosiers' 2024-25 non-conference schedule. The report also also states that Indiana will pay Eastern Illinois $100,000 guaranteed for the game.

Advertisement

Eastern Illinois finished 14-18 overall last season and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Panthers are coached by Marty Simmons, who played at Indiana for two seasons during the 1980s before transferring to Evansville.

Indiana is 2-0 all-time against Eastern Illinois.

The two first met in Boise, Idaho back in March of 1992 in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers dominated the Panthers 94-55 in that game. The second meeting came in November of 2015, when Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 88-49 in Bloomington.

As of now, the only other part of Indiana's non-conference schedule that is know, is that the Hoosiers will be competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis this upcoming season.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Providence, West Virginia, Louisville, Davidson and Oklahoma are all joining Indiana in the Bahamas.

Find out more on Indiana's 2024-25 Big Ten opponents and the Hoosiers' participation in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement