Per a Friday afternoon report , Indiana will host Eastern Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 10 as part of the Hoosiers' 2024-25 non-conference schedule. The report also also states that Indiana will pay Eastern Illinois $100,000 guaranteed for the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Over the next month or so, bits and pieces of Indiana basketball's non-conference scheduled figure to be released in fragments.

Eastern Illinois finished 14-18 overall last season and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Panthers are coached by Marty Simmons, who played at Indiana for two seasons during the 1980s before transferring to Evansville.

Indiana is 2-0 all-time against Eastern Illinois.

The two first met in Boise, Idaho back in March of 1992 in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers dominated the Panthers 94-55 in that game. The second meeting came in November of 2015, when Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 88-49 in Bloomington.

As of now, the only other part of Indiana's non-conference schedule that is know, is that the Hoosiers will be competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis this upcoming season.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Providence, West Virginia, Louisville, Davidson and Oklahoma are all joining Indiana in the Bahamas.