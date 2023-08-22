Report: Indiana to play in 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis
A massive piece of Indiana basketball’s 2024 non-conference schedule was revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
According to CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, Indiana is one of the eight teams in the field for the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis.
Alongside Indiana, the Hoosiers will be joined by Arizona, Gonzaga, Louisville, Creighton, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Davidson.
An official release has not been made yet, with the timetable for it unknown. Dates, times and matchups for the games, as well as TV designations, are not yet available.
It's the latest instance of Woodson's Indiana program finding their way back in the nationally relevant space, through playing top teams and creating marquee matchups in differing situations. Thus, things have been that way since he took the helm of it two and a half years ago.
This upcoming season’s 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis will take place during Thanksgiving Week. The Battle 4 Atlantis is generally one of college basketball's biggest MTE's during "Feast Week," a week-long promotion of tournaments pitting top programs against one another across the country during the week of Thanksgiving.
