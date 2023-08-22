A massive piece of Indiana basketball’s 2024 non-conference schedule was revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

According to CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, Indiana is one of the eight teams in the field for the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis.

Alongside Indiana, the Hoosiers will be joined by Arizona, Gonzaga, Louisville, Creighton, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Davidson.

An official release has not been made yet, with the timetable for it unknown. Dates, times and matchups for the games, as well as TV designations, are not yet available.