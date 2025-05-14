Big Ten Win Totals Released, IU Pegged at 8.5

The Circa Sportsbook has released win totals for every major conference team ahead of the 2025 college football season. Coming off the school’s first-ever 11-win season, the Indiana Hoosiers have been pegged with an over/under of 8.5 wins. That ties them with the Michigan Wolverines and places them behind only Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State in the Big Ten.

The full over/under list for the Big Ten is as follows:

· Ohio State – 10.5

· Oregon – 10.5

· Penn State – 10

· Indiana – 8.5

· Michigan – 8.5

· Washington – 7.5

· Illinois – 7.5

· Iowa – 7.5

· Nebraska – 7.5

· USC – 7.5

· Minnesota – 6.5

· Michigan State – 5.5

· Rutgers – 5.5

· UCLA – 5.5

· Wisconsin – 5.5

· Maryland – 4.5

· Northwestern – 4

· Purdue – 3

The Indiana Hoosiers kick off the 2025 campaign with a home game against the Old Dominion Monarchs on August 30. They face three projected preseason top 25 teams with matchups against Illinois plus road trips to Penn State and Oregon. Indiana has additional conference games against Iowa (7.5 wins), Michigan State (5.5), UCLA (5.5), Maryland (4.5), Wisconsin (5.5) and Purdue (3).