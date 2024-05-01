Big Ten Announces 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents
With all of the additions to the Indiana Hoosiers roster this spring, anticipation is already building for next season. And now, the Hoosiers know what the conference portion of their schedule will look like. Will the Hoosiers finally end their drought at the Kohl Center? How will the four new teams fare in their inaugural Big Ten season?
Below is the full release from Indiana University Athletics.
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The Big Ten Conference has announced men’s basketball league opponents for the 2024-25 season. The conference enters its seventh year playing a 20-game schedule. With the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, each team will play three opponents twice, seven opponents only at home, and seven opponents only on the road. Dates, times, and television designations will be announced later this summer.
In non-conference play, the Hoosiers will play in the 13th-annual Battle 4 Atlantis. Indiana will be joined by Arizona, Creighton, Davidson, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oklahoma, and West Virginia in the three-day event played at the Imperial Arena. Games are televised on ESPN networks throughout the tournament. All games will be played between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29.
IU 2024-25 Big Ten Conference Opponents
Home Only
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Rutgers
UCLA
USC
Away Only
Iowa
Michigan State
Nebraska
Northwestern
Oregon
Washington
Wisconsin
Home and Away
Ohio State
Penn State
Purdue
