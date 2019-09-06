The Hoosier Daily: September 6
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
South Carolina safety Buddy Mack schedules official visit to Indiana
Watch: Tom Allen addresses media ahead of Eastern Illinois
TV Designations, Times Announced for Most of Indiana 2019-20 Schedule
Tweets of the Day
IU fired Mike Westphal. Statement:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 5, 2019
"Today, Associate Head Swimming Coach Mike Westphal’s employment was terminated effective immediately related to an incident that is detailed in the probable cause affidavit from the Bloomington Police Department."
Couple injury updates from Tom Allen today:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 5, 2019
- Cam Jones will be a gametime decision after his injury Saturday.
- Allen expects Reese Taylor to play vs. Eastern Illinois. #iufb
September 5, 2019
Here are all the starting times for #iubb games for the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/dxXXa8FJ0m— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) September 5, 2019
Life in the Big Ten East #iufb pic.twitter.com/tpOKfAaoz2— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 5, 2019
Headlines
IU dismisses associate head swimming coach Westphal -- Link
Mind Your Banners: IU football is 1-0, IU basketball lands 4-star Jordan Geronimo -- Link
IU baseball hires third assistant coach -- Link
