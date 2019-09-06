News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 6

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

South Carolina three-star safety Buddy Mack will take an official visit to Indiana on Sept. 14.
South Carolina three-star safety Buddy Mack will take an official visit to Indiana on Sept. 14. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

South Carolina safety Buddy Mack schedules official visit to Indiana

Watch: Tom Allen addresses media ahead of Eastern Illinois

TV Designations, Times Announced for Most of Indiana 2019-20 Schedule

IU dismisses associate head swimming coach Westphal -- Link

Mind Your Banners: IU football is 1-0, IU basketball lands 4-star Jordan Geronimo -- Link

IU baseball hires third assistant coach -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}