IU fired Mike Westphal. Statement: "Today, Associate Head Swimming Coach Mike Westphal’s employment was terminated effective immediately related to an incident that is detailed in the probable cause affidavit from the Bloomington Police Department."

Couple injury updates from Tom Allen today: - Cam Jones will be a gametime decision after his injury Saturday. - Allen expects Reese Taylor to play vs. Eastern Illinois. #iufb

Here are all the starting times for #iubb games for the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/dxXXa8FJ0m

Life in the Big Ten East #iufb pic.twitter.com/tpOKfAaoz2

Mind Your Banners: IU football is 1-0, IU basketball lands 4-star Jordan Geronimo -- Link

