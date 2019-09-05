News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-05 08:22:07 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina safety Buddy Mack schedules official visit to Indiana

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Three-star South Carolina safety Buddy Mack will make an official visit to Indiana on Sept, 14, despite having a short relationship with the Hoosier staff.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Three-star South Carolina safety Buddy Mack will make an official visit to Bloomington when IU plays Ohio State in Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14
Three-star South Carolina safety Buddy Mack will make an official visit to Bloomington when IU plays Ohio State in Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14 (Rivals.com)

Three-star South Carolina safety Buddy Mack will take an official visit to Indiana on Sept, 14, when the Hoosiers square up against Ohio State in what will be the most significant matchup during the first quarter of the season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}