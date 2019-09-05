Watch: Tom Allen addresses media ahead of Eastern Illinois
Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media Thursday to discuss the improvements made between Week One and Week Two.
IU will host Eastern Illinois for its home opener on Saturday.
Indiana head football coach Tom Allen talked to the media Thursday about the progression his team has shown throughout practice after its 34-24 win against Ball State in Week One.
The head coach touched on injuries, including updates on Cam Jones and Reese Taylor, as well as updated Mike Penix's comfort at the quarterback position, what he sees in freshman David Ellis' running abilities and how he remembers the 1979 Holiday Bowl.
