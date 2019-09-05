The Big Ten announced nearly all of its TV designations and times for games during the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

The Big Ten Conference announced nearly all of the TV designations and times for games during the 2019-20 season, and those designations include three conference games on ESPN and two on CBS. The announced schedule is highlighted by a home game against Purdue on ESPN or ESPN2 on Feb. 8.

The Hoosiers are slated to play 10 conference games on Big Ten Network, as well as their home game against Arkansas. Matchups against Maryland and Ohio State will be aired on FOX, while games against Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue will be played on FS1.

IU will play Maryland and Michigan on CBS and Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin on ESPN or ESPN2. It was already scheduled to play Florida State and UConn on the ESPN network for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and the Jimmy V Classic.

Start times for five games have yet to be announced, and the TV designation for the Crossroads Classic against Notre Dame is yet to be determined.

The entire schedule can be found here.