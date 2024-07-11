Indiana football player preview: Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.
Another possible playmaker in the 2024 Indiana football wide receiver room is redshirt sophomore, Omar Cooper Jr.
Cooper Jr., who caught passes from fellow IU receiver Donovan McCulley during his high school days at Lawrence North (Indianapolis), did not receive much action in his first two years at IU, but he is surely looking for more in this year’s campaign.
2023 SEASON RECAP
In his first full season with the Hoosiers, Cooper caught 18 passes for 267 yards, including two touchdowns.
The six-foot, 204 pound receiver made a huge impact in the week two game against Indiana State, where he went for 101 yards, passing the century mark and setting his career high.
Cooper's first touchdown reception came at home against Rutgers. This TD opened up the scoring in the game, as the 35-yard score was arguably the most exciting play the Hoosiers drew up all game.
His second score came a week later at Penn State, who was ranked No. 10 at the time. The touchdown grab was nearly as exciting as his first, going for 26 yards in what was a close game in the fourth quarter.
Also, in what may have been the catch of the year for the Hoosiers, Cooper managed to hold on to a Brendan Sorsby pass after flipping over and landing head first mid-catch, a play that was all over social media during IU’s contest at Michigan.
These moments, along with the rest of his reason with the Hoosiers, showed flashes of what Cooper can do, while also being something he can build on this season.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
While Cooper has not been a main option for the Hoosier offense in his first two years with the program, something could change in 2024.
Because an official depth chart has yet to be released, it's unclear where Cooper will slot in exactly. However, Cooper projects to have a larger role this year than last season.
Whether or not Cooper starts, he is poised to get more action than last season, action that should help the Hoosiers win more games compared to last season’s showing.
His playmaking and catching ability was showcased in flashes in 2023, so with increased action, these qualities should shine in an already talented Indiana wide receiver room.
Even if Cooper is not one of the starters at receiver to begin the season, he should get meaningful playing time, something that will help both him and the Hoosiers succeed.
FROM CIGNETTI
While head coach Curt Cignetti has yet to specifically mention Cooper publicly, he has mentioned the wide receiver corps as a whole.
Cignetti loves that it is an extremely deep group saying, “I think there’s a healthy competition there heading into summer and fall camp. Competition is a great thing. We need more competition at all positions.”
