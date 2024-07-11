Cooper Jr., who caught passes from fellow IU receiver Donovan McCulley during his high school days at Lawrence North (Indianapolis), did not receive much action in his first two years at IU, but he is surely looking for more in this year’s campaign.

In his first full season with the Hoosiers, Cooper caught 18 passes for 267 yards, including two touchdowns.

The six-foot, 204 pound receiver made a huge impact in the week two game against Indiana State, where he went for 101 yards, passing the century mark and setting his career high.

Cooper's first touchdown reception came at home against Rutgers. This TD opened up the scoring in the game, as the 35-yard score was arguably the most exciting play the Hoosiers drew up all game.

His second score came a week later at Penn State, who was ranked No. 10 at the time. The touchdown grab was nearly as exciting as his first, going for 26 yards in what was a close game in the fourth quarter.

Also, in what may have been the catch of the year for the Hoosiers, Cooper managed to hold on to a Brendan Sorsby pass after flipping over and landing head first mid-catch, a play that was all over social media during IU’s contest at Michigan.

These moments, along with the rest of his reason with the Hoosiers, showed flashes of what Cooper can do, while also being something he can build on this season.