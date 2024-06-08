ORLANDO, Fl. - Saturday marks the beginning of the NBPA's Top 100 High School Basketball Camp. Widely regarded as one of the top summer basketball events around the country, the Top 100 Camp features some of the top high school talents from all over in the 2025 and 2026 classes. Running from June 8 to June 13 in Orlando, Florida, there are plenty of Indiana basketball recruiting targets participating in the camp.

Four-star center Malachi Moreno is one of the top targets in the 2025 class for Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers. Throughout the spring, Moreno has showcased his abilities with Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. A tremendous shot blocker and rebounder, the 7-foot-1 big man also runs the floor remarkably well for a player of his size. Moreno has visited Bloomington a couple of times already and recently set a date for an official visit later in the fall.

Five-star combo guard Meleek Thomas is one of the top players in the 2025 class. Boasting a fluid and smooth offensive game, Thomas has also received a lot of attention from the Indiana coaching staff over the course of his recruitment. Last week at the Pangos All-American Camp, Thomas earned camp MVP honors from Rivals' Rob Cassidy. While dominating the camp, Thomas provided some insight into his recruitment, including where Indiana stands and when he is looking to make his commitment decision.

The connection is both obvious and real between four-star guard Kiyan Anthony and the Hoosiers. The son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony -- whom Woodson coached during his time with the Knicks -- has had a good spring so far on the AAU scene. Anthony is reportedly planning on visiting Indiana at some point over the summer, although no dates have been set.

Bryson Tiller, a 6-foot-9 five-star forward in the class of 2025, already has an Indiana visit under his belt. Tiller visited Bloomington back in December when Indiana hosted Kansas inside of Assembly Hall. Following the visit, Tiller said "I enjoyed my time (at Indiana)," describing the atmosphere as "amazing."

Playing his high school basketball at La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana, four-star guard Darius Adams has been on Indiana's radar for a while now. Adams took an unofficial visit to Indiana last September alongside fellow IU target and La Lumiere teammate Jalen Haralson.

See the full NBPA Top 100 Camp roster below.