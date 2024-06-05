LAS VEGAS - The 2024 Pangos All-American Camp is underway in Las Vegas, where a number of Indiana basketball targets are competing on the hardwood. High school prospects from around the country have convened to put their skills on full display in from of scouts, media and NBA personnel. Rivals' basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy is in Las Vegas and caught up with a couple of Hoosier targets following day two of the Pangos All-American Camp.

Advertisement

Meleek Thomas is one of the top players available in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star guard has long been on the radar of Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff for his dynamic offensive ability. Thomas boasts a quick first step and is hard to keep from getting to his spots because of his smooth and fluid offensive game at the two-guard spot. While much of Cassidy's conversation with Thomas detailed the 6-foot-4 combo guard's upcoming visits to UConn and Arkansas, Thomas did state a desire to announce his commitment prior to the start of his senior season of high school basketball. “At first, I was going to commit on Aug. 6 because I wanted to commit on my birthday, but then coaching changes and stuff happened so I had to push it back,” Thomas told Cassidy. “I probably have to take a visit in August so it’s going to be maybe September now, but definitely before my senior season.” The Hoosiers weren't discussed at great length during Cassidy's conversation with Thomas, but the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania product noted that Indiana is "in the mix," when discussing the serious contenders for his services. Check out Cassidy's full conversation with Thomas below.