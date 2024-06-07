Trio of Indiana Elite teammates set official visit dates to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Coming up in the fall, Indiana basketball is set to host a trio of 2025 four-stars on official visits.
Indiana Elite teammates and IU targets Braylon Mullins, Trent Sisley and Malachi Moreno are all expected to visit Bloomington over the weekend of Sep. 20-22.
Over the weekend all three are expected to visit, Indiana football is slated to host Charlotte at Memorial Stadium for week four of the season. A time has yet to be set for that contest.
The trio of AAU teammates have combined to lead Indiana Elite to an undefeated record so far on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.
All three of Mullins, Sisley and Moreno are looking to lead Indiana Elite to the Adidas 3SSB Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina later this summer.
Mullins has been one of the biggest risers within the 2025 recruiting class this spring.
The four-star guard is a lethal 3-point shooter who's able to knock down triples in catch and shoot situations, off the dribble and coming around screens.
Throughout the spring, Sisley has showcased his versatility. At 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, the four-star forward can pretty much do it all on the basketball court.
Whether it's scoring, playmaking, rebounding, or defending, Sisley always finds a way to positively impact the game.
Moreno is a prototypical big man. Standing at 7-foot-1, Moreno can protect the rim like few others. He's also a great rebounder and he runs the floor well for his size.
Moreno has anchored the Indiana Elite defense this spring, and has provided big play after big play on both ends of the floor.
