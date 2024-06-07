BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Coming up in the fall, Indiana basketball is set to host a trio of 2025 four-stars on official visits.

Indiana Elite teammates and IU targets Braylon Mullins, Trent Sisley and Malachi Moreno are all expected to visit Bloomington over the weekend of Sep. 20-22.

Over the weekend all three are expected to visit, Indiana football is slated to host Charlotte at Memorial Stadium for week four of the season. A time has yet to be set for that contest.

The trio of AAU teammates have combined to lead Indiana Elite to an undefeated record so far on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

All three of Mullins, Sisley and Moreno are looking to lead Indiana Elite to the Adidas 3SSB Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina later this summer.